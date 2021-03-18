Justice Minister Given Lubinda speaks at the Whistleblowers Protection Conference organized by The News Diggers! in Lusaka on October 2, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

KABWATA PF member of parliament Given Lubinda has dragged the Lusaka City Council (LCC) to court over its decision to postpone the implementation of its resolution to bestow upon him the status of Alderman. (Alderman is a status or title granted by the council to an elected member of a city council). Lubinda states that during the period that the council has not implemented the said resolution, he has suffered loss of income from sitting allowance and discounted ground rates. He therefore wants the Lusaka High Court to grant him...