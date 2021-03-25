LUSAKA High Court Judge Mwape Bowa has allowed 20 MMD members to commence committal proceedings for contempt of court against MMD president Nevers Mumba and five others after they allegedly held a convention despite being served with a court order restraining them from proceeding with the same. This is according to an order signed by Judge Bowa, Wednesday. “Upon hearing counsel for the applicants and upon reading the affidavit of Geoffrey Mulenga filed herein, it is hereby ordered that the applicants herein be and are hereby at liberty to commence...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.