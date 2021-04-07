THE Chinsali Magistrates’ Court has convicted Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe on a charge of assault and two counts of abduction of police officers. The court has however, acquitted him on one count of assault. Kang’ombe who has now been remanded in custody is likely to be sentenced on April 12, this year. The Sesheke parliamentarian was arrested in October last year and charged with two counts of abduction and another two counts of assault on police officers. The court has now found Kang’ombe guilty in three charges...



