Blogger and media trainer Richard Mulonga ask question at the News Diggers!/OSISA Public Discussion Forum on Media Regulation at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on March 28, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FIVE Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have asked the Lusaka High Court to grant them a conservatory order preventing the prosecution of people under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act pending determination of their petition. The NGOs have submitted that there is a risk of Zambians being unjustly and illegally deprived of their rights if the provisions of Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act are enforced before the court makes a decision. In this matter, the five NGOs have petitioned the Lusaka High Court for a declaration that various provisions of...