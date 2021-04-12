HONEYBEE Pharmacy Limited has insisted that the Lusaka High Court should grant it an injunction restraining the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) from revoking its Pharmaceutical License or publishing any information calculated at injuring its reputation. The company has submitted that the court should place an injunction upon ZAMRA so that the court action against the authority can proceed and be determined on its merit. In this matter, Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has sued ZAMRA seeking an order to forbid the authority from revoking its Pharmaceutical Licence. Honeybee Pharmacy Limited, which...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.