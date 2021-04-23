TWO Chingola businesswomen have sued the Attorney General and two police officers demanding K30 million as compensation for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment for a period of 1,235 days on a charge of murder. Peggy Meleka Kaufman and Emily Ngosa Meleka are also demanding legal expenses and fees in the sum of K170, 153.73; compensation for failure of their businesses as a result of their arrest, detention and trial, resulting in their failure to finance their children’s education and upkeep, among others. According to the statement of claim filed in...



