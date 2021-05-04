ROAD Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) human resource officer Ezekiel Moyo has told the Lusaka High Court that the non-renewal of the contract of employment for former RTSA chief executive officer Zindaba Soko was legally done. Moyo adds that Soko is therefore not entitled to any of the reliefs he is seeking in the matter before court. This is a matter in which Soko has sued RTSA in the Lusaka High Court, demanding damages for mental stress and breach of contract. He is further seeking, among other claims, three months’...



