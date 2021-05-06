THE Constitutional Court has thrown out a matter in which Katuba UPND member of parliament Aubrey Kapalasa and another petitioned it for an interpretation of certain provisions in the current Constitution on whether President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the August election. The court dismissed the petition on ground that the matter was already decided by the court. When the matter came up for hearing of preliminary issues raised by the State before a full bench of the Constitutional Court, Wednesday, Attorney General Likando Kalaluka asked the court to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.