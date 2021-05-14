THE Constitutional Court has dismissed Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa’s petition in which he wanted the court to order ECZ to amend the affidavit for presidential candidates and running mates to include the number of times the candidate has held office as President. And Sangwa says the matter that has been dismissed has got nothing to do with President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility. He told News Diggers in an interview that he would wait for the reasoned judgement before he could comment on the development. “The petition that has been thrown out...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.