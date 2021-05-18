THE State has argued that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act does not contravene the Constitution in any way, adding that its provisions are within the limitations to the rights and freedoms provided by the Constitution. The Attorney General has also argued that the conservatory order being sort by five Non-Governmental Organisations to prevent the prosecution of people under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act pending determination of their petition, has the same effect as granting an injunction against the State which is contrary to the provisions of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.