THREE Zimbabwean nationals have been dragged to court over the theft of over K61,000 from a motor vehicle at Manda Hill shopping mall. Khumbulani Dube 35, Bongani Yuma 38, both of Chunga Township and George Kamanda 33, have pleaded not guilty to one count of theft from a motor vehicle contrary to section 276(c) of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that on May 13, 2021, the trio jointly and whilst acting together, stole K61,700 cash from a motor vehicle namely...



