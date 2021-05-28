LUSAKA lawyer Michael Mutwena has petitioned the Constitutional Court for an order that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should allow the PF to file nomination papers for a different presidential candidate to participate in the August polls. Mutwena has argued that the decision by the ECZ to allow President Edgar Lungu to successfully file his nomination is illegal, unconstitutional, a violation of Article 106(3) and is null and void. He is seeking a declaration that President Lungu is constitutionally prohibited from taking part in presidential elections as a presidential...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.