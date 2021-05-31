THE Lusaka High Court has found four former Twin Palm Secondary School pupils who are alleged to have killed a Kabulonga Boys Secondary School pupil, with a case to answer. The court has since placed the four on their defence. This is a matter in which four former Twin Palm Secondary School pupils aged between 16 and 19, are charged with one count of murder. Three of the accused persons are juveniles while one, Elvis Nsokolo, is 19-years-old. It is alleged that the four, on December 4, 2020 in Lusaka,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.