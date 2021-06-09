UPND has applied for leave in the Ndola High Court to commence judicial review proceedings against the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s decision to ban rallies during the campaign period leading to the August polls. The opposition party is seeking a declaration that the commission’s decision to ban campaign rallies is capricious and without authority of law. Batuke Imenda suing in his capacity as UPND secretary general is also seeking a declaration that ECZ has abrogated its responsibility under section 8 of the Electoral of Code of Conduct to prescribe airtime...



