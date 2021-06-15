THE Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has applied for leave to commence judicial review proceedings against government’s decision to declare their transmission lines as a common carrier. CEC is challenging the decision of the Minister of Energy dated April 1, 2021 and contained in a statutory Instrument No.24 of 2021 which declared its transmission and distribution lines as common carrier. The Attorney General has been cited as the respondent in this matter. According to the ex-parte order filed into court but not yet signed by the court, the company is asking...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.