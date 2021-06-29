A WITNESS has told the Lusaka High Court that former Medical Stores Limited only received quality control results from the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) two weeks after medicines were distributed to various health centres. This is a matter in which Chapter One Foundation sued the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZMMSA) for allegedly failing to ensure that the public is provided with an accurate description of all recalled medicines and medical supplies procured from Honeybee Pharmaceuticals. According to a witness statement, Mercy...



