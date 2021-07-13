UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others have asked the Lusaka High Court to enter judgement in default of appearance and defence against the State in a matter where they are demanding damages for false imprisonment. In this matter, Hichilema and five others sued the Attorney General for malicious prosecution, unlawful detention, false imprisonment, torture and other claims arising from their arrest for treason and other trumped-up charges in April 2017. The matter, however, remained dormant since it was filed in May due to failure by the defendant to file...



