THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced photographer Cornelius Chellah Tukuta to two years imprisonment with hard labour for defaming former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya. The court stated that Chella’s statement that Siliya sells girls to high profile people for sex and that she is the highest of the highest prostitutes, was extremely careless, irresponsible and deliberately calculated to injure her reputation. In this matter, it was alleged that Tukuta on May 26, 2020 in Lusaka, published defamatory matter affecting Siliya in the form of a video on...



