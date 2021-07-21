LUSAKA High Court Judge Sharon Newa has acquitted a former head boy of Twin Palm Secondary School and three juveniles who were accused of killing a Kabulonga Boys Secondary School pupil. In this matter, four former Twin Palm Secondary School pupils aged between 16 and 19 were alleged to have on December 4, 2020, jointly and whilst acting together, killed Ryan Phiri, who was a grade 12 pupil at Kabulonga Boys Secondary School. When the matter came up for judgement, Tuesday, Judge Newa noted that despite 19-year old Elvis Nsokolo,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.