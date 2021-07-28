THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 42-year-old pastor at Pentecost Holiness of Chipembele village in Chibombo to 18 Months’ imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving forgery. According to a statement issued by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) spokesperson Queen Chibwe, Tuesday, Senior Resident Magistrate Felix Kaoma found Bruce Kaseba Chipepo, an Associate Pastor at the said Church, guilty on six counts of forgery contrary to section 342 as read with section 347 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia. In the first count, particulars of...



