Lusaka residents queue up for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Show Grounds on July 27, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TWO Lusaka residents have been dragged to court for allegedly obtaining money by false pretences and injecting an unsuspecting citizen with a fake COVID-19 vaccine. In this matter, Maybin Mwansa, 31, a businessman of Mtendere township and Yotam Shikupa, 42, a janitor, of Garden house are jointly charged with one count of personating public officers and one count of obtaining money by false pretences. In the first count, allegations are that the accused on July 5, 2021 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, falsely represented themselves to be persons...