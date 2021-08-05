THE Lusaka High Court has struck out a matter in which Cornelius Mweetwa petitioned the court over the Parliament’s decision to subject him to a disciplinary hearing for refusing to apologise to Vice-President Inonge Wina. According to the order signed by Judge Charles Zulu on July 14, 2021, it was ordered that the matter be struck out given the non-attendance of the parties, especially the petitioner. “Given the inexcusable non-attendance of the parties, in particular the petitioner, the matter is hereby struck out from the active cause list with liberty...
