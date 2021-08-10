THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has adjourned the matter in which PF cadre Innocent Kalimanshi, commonly known as “Ama Americans”, and 28 others are accused of being in possession of psychotropic substances, among other charges. The accused persons could not take plea due to some errors which were contained in the indictment. In this matter, the 29 are facing drug-related offences, being in possession of offensive weapons, among other charges. The accused persons include; Titus Phiri, Nkandu Mundubi, Andrew Monde, Melvin Sichinga, Emmanuel Mwape, Innocent Kalimanshi, Lameck Mundisha, Amon Simwanza, Keron...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.