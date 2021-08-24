TWO people have been dragged to court for allegedly obtaining US$47,000 from another by falsely pretending to be State House employees assigned to purchase bicycles and other election materials on behalf of President Edgar Lungu. In this matter, Saviour Mukuka, a 42-year-old businessman of Lusaka and Mukwanya Banda, 42, an IT specialist, also of Lusaka, are charged with obtaining money by false pretences contrary to the laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Mukuka and Banda, between October 1, 2019 and April 16, 2020 in Lusaka, jointly and...



