OVER 50 parliamentary petitions have been filed in the Lusaka High Court following the just ended August 12 general elections, the majority of which were filed by UPND losing candidates. The seats petitioned include, among others, Mansa Central, Mporokoso, Chiengi, Chawama, Lumezi, Luapula, Mansa Central, and Munali. According to the petition challenging the election of Dr Chitalu Chilufya as Mansa Central PF member of parliament, losing Democratic Party candidate Mwape Mwelwa alleged that the campaigns and elections in the constituency were characterized by vote-buying and electoral violence by members of...



