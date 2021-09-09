THE Health Professions Council of Zambia has been ordered to unconditionally restore Dr Brian Sampa’s practicing license and to also pay him K101,000 for loss of income as well as legal costs, following a consent judgement entered into by the two parties. This is a matter in which Resident Doctors Association of Zambia president Dr Sampa dragged HPCZ to the Lusaka High Court over its decision to suspend his practicing certificate. But according to a sealed consent judgement seen by News Diggers, dated September 7, Dr Sampa and HPCZ have...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.