Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba announces his resignation as UPND vice president and decision to rejoin PF in Lusaka on April 23, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PATRIOTIC Front deputy mobilisation chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, alias GBM, has refuted claims that he gave an assistant presiding officer pre-marked mayoral ballot papers to be fused into ballot boxes in Lusaka’s Matero area. Mwamba has also denied being in Matero on the material day or meeting with any assistant presiding officer. This is a matter in which losing UPND Lusaka mayoral aspirant Victor Nyasulu petitioned his loss, alleging that the Lusaka mayoral votes were tampered with in the just-ended election. Nyasulu has cited the elected mayor, Chilando Chitangala and...