NDOLA High Court Judge Daniel Musonda has sentenced a 32-year-old mother of two to seven years imprisonment for dumping her baby in a pit latrine. In this matter, Lydia Mweshi was charged with infanticide and was convicted after she pleaded guilty to the charge. “I take note [that] you are a first offender. You readily admitted the charge without wasting the court’s time. I also take note that you ended the life of an infant whose life was starting,” judge Musonda said. Earlier, State advocate, Innocent Kamunga said on December...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.