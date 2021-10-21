Chilufya Tayali during the national prayers for peaceful elections in Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on August 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he was merely following instructions when he seized Chilufya Tayali’s phone and handed it over to the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) for further investigations. This is a matter in which Tayali is charged with defamation of former president Edgar Lungu. Particulars of the offence allege that Tayali, 47, between May 2 and 5, 2021 in Lusaka, with intent to bring the name of the president into hatred, ridicule or contempt published a video clip in which he said...