THE Chipata High Court has sentenced a 20-year-old man to death by hanging for causing the death of his friend after he hit him with a plank following a misunderstanding. Jacob Manda was charged with one count of murder. Particulars of the offence were that Manda between December 25 and 26, 2020 in Chipata, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown murdered Henry Ngoma. It is alleged that Manda hit Ngoma with a plank on the head following a misunderstanding. The deceased sustained serious head injuries and died due...



