ZAMBIA Agency for Persons with Disabilities (ZAPD) director general Julien Mwape has sued the state seeking an order to quash the Minister of Community Development and Social Services’ decision to suspend her from employment. Mwape has wondered why the Minister was the one to suspend her without any hearing or a meeting convened by the board to that effect. According to an affidavit in support of ex parte summons for leave to apply for judicial review, Mwape stated that she was employed by the ZAPD board on March 13, 2018...



