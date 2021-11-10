PETAUKE PF member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda has been dragged to court by Rejave Car Hire Services over failure to pay for car hire services amounting to K101,000. Banda and Jonathan Shawa, his agent, have been cited as first and second respondents in the matter. According to the statement of claim filed in the Lusaka high Court, the company stated that Shawa presented himself as Banda’s agent, with due authority and power to hire a motor vehicle from it for campaigns in the Eastern Province. The company stated that…...



