SOLICITOR General Marshal Muchende has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss, with costs, a matter challenging the constitutionality of swearing in nominated members of parliament before they could take oath in Parliament. This is a matter in which governance activist Isaac Mwanza petitioned the Constitutional Court, seeking among others, an interpretation on whether a person can legally be appointed to head a ministry established and or merged and also perform the functions of that office before approval by the National Assembly. Mwanza questioned whether, in terms of Article 81 of...

