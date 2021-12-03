SKF Zambia Limited has applied for leave to commence proceedings against KCM, a company in liquidation, and is demanding payment of US$305,063 for the custom-made inventory it procured and manufactured at the mining company’s instance. In this case, SKF Zambia has cited Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) as the defendant in the matter. According to the affidavit in support of summons for an order to commence proceedings against a company in liquidation filed in the Lusaka High Court commercial registry, SKF customer experience manager Tony Luwo stated that between August 1,…...



