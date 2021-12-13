A LUSAKA resident has been dragged to court for allegedly obtaining over K1 million cash by falsely pretending that she was head of marketing at Mika Lodges and hotels, when in fact not. In this matter, Walyuya Makwere is charged with one count of obtaining money by false pretence and three counts of forgery contrary to the laws of Zambia. In the first count, it is alleged that Makwere, 47, between February 26 and June 30, 2021, with intent to defraud and deceive did obtain K1.225 million cash from Patrick…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.