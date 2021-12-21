THE Lusaka High Court has sentenced a bricklayer of Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area to 50 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing three girls and attempting to defile another. Joseph Winga, 35, was convicted by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court earlier this year and committed to the High Court for sentencing. Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu said in her judgement, that the medical examination confirmed that three children were defiled on the same day, although the results for one of the affected girls did not confirm that she was sexually abused…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.