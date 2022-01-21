LUSAKA magistrate Jennipher Bwalya has referred the case in which PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda is charged with defamation of the President to the Constitutional Court for determination of constitutional issues. Earlier, Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha recused himself from handling the case on professional grounds. Nakacinda is facing one count of defamation of the President. It is alleged that Nakacinda, on December 13 , 2021 in Lusaka, with intent to bring the name of Mr Hichilema into hatred, ridicule and contempt, did cause to be published defamatory…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.