Chipata High Court Resident Judge Mercy Makubalo poses for a photo with Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri (second from left) and other local officials at the Chipata High Court grounds - picture by Christopher Banda

NEWLY-APPOINTED Chipata High Court Resident Judge Mercy Makubalo has bemoaned the lack of inadequate court infrastructure which affects the speedy delivery of justice. Speaking during the opening of the criminal sessions for the Chipata High Court for the year 2022, Judge Makubalo said currently, the High Court was sharing infrastructure with the subordinate courts, which was not ideal. She said whenever the High Court was in Session, the subordinate court was negatively affected. Judge Makubalo also complained over lack of office furniture and transport at the institution, making it more…...