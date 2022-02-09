Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AN arresting officer has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he made up his mind to arrest and charge former president Edgar Lungu’s former press aide Amos Chanda and two others with use of insulting language and obstruction after they opted to remain silent. Meanwhile, the court has reserved ruling on whether Chanda and the others have a case to answer in the matter to February 23. This is in a case in which Chanda, his wife Mable and sister-in-law Ruth Mulenga are charged with three counts of using insulting…...