THE Constitutional Court has set March 25, 2022 as the date of judgement in a matter in which Mkushi North PF member of parliament Christopher Chibuye appealed against the nullification of his seat by the High Court. The High Court nullified Chibuye’s seat after establishing that the allegations by the UPND losing candidate that he engaged in electoral malpractices to win the election were true. UPND losing candidate for Mkushi North Topson Kunda petitioned the election of Chibuye, alleging electoral malpractices. Kunda also cited the Electoral Election Commission (ECZ) as…...



