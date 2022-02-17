BANK of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya says players are discouraged from entering Zambia’s market because it was the first country to default on its debts during the COVID-19 pandemic. And Dr Kalyalya says having more production exports can ensure the country a stable economy. Meanwhile, Dr Kalyalya says the Bank of Zambia’s monetary policy committee has maintained the monetary policy rate at 9.0 percent. Speaking during the announcement of the monetary policy rate, Wednesday, Dr Kalyalya said there was a cloud hanging over Zambia which needed to be…...



