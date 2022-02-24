Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s press aide Amos Chanda and two others have asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to acquit them in a matter in which they are accused of using insulting language and obstructing Anti-Corruption Commission officers. Chanda, his wife Mable and sister-in-law Ruth Mulenga have submitted to the court that the State has not provided evidence to warrant the court to place them on their defence. Meanwhile, the court is expected to make a ruling on whether the accused have a case or no case to answer on March…...