Amos Chanda speaks to journalists after he was denied entry to his property in State Lodge as ACC officials conducted a search on October 27, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to find former president Edgar Lungu’s press aide Amos Chanda and two others with a case to answer in the use of insulting language case. The commission has submitted that all the accused must be given an opportunity to present their story in defence. In this matter, Chanda, his wife Mable and sister-in-law Ruth Mulenga are charged with three counts of using insulting language and obstructing Anti-Corruption Commission officers. The three had earlier asked the court to acquit them, arguing that…...