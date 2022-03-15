JOSEPH Chiteta, a notorious serial killer, has failed to appear before the Ndola High Court as he is currently appearing in the Kabwe High Court for murder, rape and aggravated robbery. In early 2020, Chiteta, who was an inmate at Mukobeko maximum security correctional facility, escaped from the correctional facility and allegedly raped and murdered nine women in Kabwe and Ndola. Chiteta confessed to having murdered the women after he was arrested and led police to the scenes of the crime on the Copperbelt. Chiteta, 53, was expected to appear…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.