HONEYBEE Pharmacy Limited has sued government in the Lusaka High Court, demanding payment of almost US$4 million for the supply of health kits, saying that failure to receive this money will incapacitate the company. According to the statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Tuesday, Honeybee which is being represented by Tutwa S. Ngulube and Company, has sued the Attorney General, seeking payment of $3,998,375.00 for 5,000 medical kits which it supplied to Ministry of Health. Honeybee stated that in November 2019, it entered into agreement with the…...



