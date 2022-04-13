LUSAKA High Court judge Susan Wanjelani has subpoenaed Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) director general Mary Chirwa to appear in court on April 22 to testify in a case in which Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay and others petitioned the court, demanding the release of their seized bank accounts. Judge Wanjelani has directed that Chirwa appears before court to give a testimony in the matter and also produce relevant documents in relation to the case. Earlier, the petitioners, through their lawyers from Makebi Zulu Advocates, asked the court to summon Chirwa so…...



