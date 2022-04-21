FORMER Zampost postmaster general Macpherson Chanda and two others have been found with a case to answer in all the 13 counts of theft by public servant involving over K300 million. This is a matter which is before the Economic and Financial Crimes Fast Track Court, sitting in Ndola. Chanda, former Finance Director Best Mwaichi and former Director Operations Isaac Kamwimba are expected to open their defence on April 21, 2022. The State recently closed its case after calling several witnesses to testify in the matter. When the case came…...



