SEVERAL UPND members have sued the State in the Lusaka High Court, demanding K453,243 each as damages for false imprisonment as well as K438,200 each for malicious prosecution. In a statement of claim filed recently, Lubinda Simonda and nine others, who have sued the Attorney General, stated that they were arrested on December 15, 2016, and were accused of riotous behaviour. They stated that the Attorney General was cited in the matter as the representative of the government and employers of Zambia Policemen, of the Zambia Police service, who arrested…...



