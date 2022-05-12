ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has told the Constitutional Court that Solicitor General Marshal Muchende guided the team which was negotiating with Milingo Lungu not to accept the issue of immunity sought by the former provisional liquidator, but to possibly engage the DPP and DEC for a plea bargain anchored on asset recovery. And Kabesha has disclosed Muchende actually called off the negotiations on January 12, after which court proceedings involving the former provisional liquidator continued. This is a matter in which Lungu has petitioned the Constitutional Court, seeking a declaration…...



