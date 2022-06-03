THE State has countersued Honeybee Pharmacy Limited in the matter in which the company is demanding payment of almost US$4 million for the 5,000 medical kits it supplied to the Ministry of Health. The State has argued that Honeybee had no capacity to enter into the contract in issue purportedly signed on November 22, 2019, as the company was not yet incorporated at the time. The State adds that the alleged contract entered between Honeybee Pharmacy Limited and the government was procured through fraud, incompetence, illegality, corruption and abuse of…...



